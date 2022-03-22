Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

Get Cian alerts:

CIAN has been the topic of several other research reports. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Cian stock remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.