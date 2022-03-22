Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Shares of CI opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

