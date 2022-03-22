Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGX. raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE CGX traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.19. 300,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,690. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.26.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

