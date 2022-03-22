CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
