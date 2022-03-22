CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CIR traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $28.31. 73,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

