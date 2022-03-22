Citizens (CIA) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Citizens to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Citizens alerts:

22.6% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.39% 8.07% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 609 2092 2295 84 2.36

Citizens currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.77 Citizens Competitors $19.78 billion $1.61 billion 9.86

Citizens’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Citizens peers beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.