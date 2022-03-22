Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Up 5.4%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 5,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

