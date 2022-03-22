CloakCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,365.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $24,365.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011138 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008135 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,775,845 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

