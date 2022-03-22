Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will report $205.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

NET stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.45. 4,971,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,794. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,920 shares of company stock worth $54,998,316. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 88.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $384,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.