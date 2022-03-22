CLS Holdings plc (CLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £847.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.20.

Get CLS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.82) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.66), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($92,024.88). Also, insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,903.63).

About CLS (Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.