CLS Holdings plc (CLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £847.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.82) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
About CLS (Get Rating)
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
