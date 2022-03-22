Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $174,446 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CCOI traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $62.33. 247,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.
Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
