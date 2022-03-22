Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $21.74.

