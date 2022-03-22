Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $160.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

