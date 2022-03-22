Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $20.75 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

