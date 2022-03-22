Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes $288,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,152,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

