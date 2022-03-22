Comparing CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) and Its Competitors

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 693 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors
|183
|718
|1015
|21
|2.45
Insider and Institutional Ownership
14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)
|$680,000.00
|-$24.42 million
|-2.61
|CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors
|$1.17 billion
|$59.24 million
|-24.56
CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)
|N/A
|-71.99%
|-67.25%
|CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors
|34.68%
|-22.50%
|2.29%
Summary
CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) competitors beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cybin, Inc. is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
