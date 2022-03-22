Comparing LiveRamp (RAMP) and Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 716 3158 4935 95 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 44.40%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -69.21 LiveRamp Competitors $918.35 million $17.47 million -15.98

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -38.65% -1,518.69% -9.58%

Summary

LiveRamp competitors beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

