Comparing The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Swiss Helvetia Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swiss Helvetia Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 9,998.03% -2.38% -2.24%

Dividends

The Swiss Helvetia Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 81.4%. SuRo Capital pays out 134.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swiss Helvetia Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Risk & Volatility

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Swiss Helvetia Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swiss Helvetia Fund $2.87 million 40.85 $17.02 million N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.47 million 202.85 $147.07 million $5.78 1.65

SuRo Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Swiss Helvetia Fund on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as capital appreciation, income, economic and industry trends, quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position, dividend payout ratio, and corporate governance to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index. It was previously known as The Helvetia Fund, Inc. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. was formed in October 24, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

