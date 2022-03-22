Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,591.71

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,591.71 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,709.50 ($22.51). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,679 ($22.10), with a volume of 1,412,007 shares traded.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,591.71. The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion and a PE ratio of 83.95.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

