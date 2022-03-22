Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

