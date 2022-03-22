Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 155 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $230.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

