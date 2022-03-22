Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 576.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.