Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 969 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

