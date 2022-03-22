Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 969 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 646.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

