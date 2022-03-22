Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

FAST stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

