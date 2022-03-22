ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 10.3% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35. 1,243,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,841,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 671.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

