Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.07019078 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,586.34 or 0.99655592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00042978 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

