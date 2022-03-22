Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.91. 4,148,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.13 and its 200 day moving average is $414.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

