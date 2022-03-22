Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

