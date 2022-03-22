Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

Corteva stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Corteva by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

