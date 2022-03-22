Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.
Corteva stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Corteva by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About Corteva (Get Rating)
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
