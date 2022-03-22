Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 154,664 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Cosan by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

