Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $25.45. Coterra Energy shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 11,162 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,837 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 130.23%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

