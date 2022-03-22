Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
