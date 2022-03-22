Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 432.14 ($5.69).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRST shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,309.64). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,744.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.20 ($3.83). 182,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,742. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.91. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

