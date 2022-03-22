Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

