Critical Analysis: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and AMERISAFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 12.46 -$371.40 million N/A N/A AMERISAFE $315.93 million 2.99 $65.76 million $3.39 14.41

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Volatility & Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98% AMERISAFE 20.81% 12.18% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hippo and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 161.88%. AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Hippo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

