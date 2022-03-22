Critical Comparison: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

65.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 168.63 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.09 -$42.47 million ($0.84) -0.94

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.67%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 713.88%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55% Cidara Therapeutics -89.48% -465.76% -72.57%

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Cidara Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.