Critical Survey: Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) versus McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM – Get Rating) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.55% -1,931.18% 5.63%

This table compares Cosmos and McKesson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $238.23 billion 0.19 -$4.54 billion $8.89 33.74

Cosmos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McKesson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Cosmos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McKesson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cosmos and McKesson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 2 11 0 2.85

McKesson has a consensus price target of $285.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.85%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Cosmos.

Summary

McKesson beats Cosmos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products, provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology, and other specialty practices, and sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies and provides consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies.

