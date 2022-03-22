Cronos Group’s (CRON) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRON. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.