Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62.
About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
