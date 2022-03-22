Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

