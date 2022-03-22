Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $174,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 752,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

