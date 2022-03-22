CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $191.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.