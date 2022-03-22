CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $191.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
