CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.