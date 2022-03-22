D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HEPS opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
