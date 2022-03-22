D. Scott Neal Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.34 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

