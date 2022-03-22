D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $488,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.76. 4,092,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

