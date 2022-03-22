Darius Shahida Sells 16,430 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.54.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
