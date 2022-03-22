Darius Shahida Sells 16,430 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,763,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 527,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 425,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

