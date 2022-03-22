Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
PLAY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 658,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
