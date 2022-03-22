Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.51

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.51 and traded as low as $40.86. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 61,344 shares trading hands.

DKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

