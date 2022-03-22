Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.