Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.24. 3,213,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

